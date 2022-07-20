CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland has opened its doors at several locations across Northeast Ohio as cooling centers where anyone can go to get out of the heat.

"With excessive temperatures expected over the next few weeks, The Salvation Army wants to offer a safe place for community members looking to get out of the heat. Those seeking relief from the heat will be provided with a cold refreshment and snack," the Salvation Army said.

The following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs a break.

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593

