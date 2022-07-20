Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

WATCHES/WARNINGS: As an area of low-pressure moves toward Ohio, it will drag a cold front through the area and bring a line of showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are likely. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Huron, Erie, Sandusky, and Seneca counties until 8 p.m. We will keep you posted if this watch is expanded east to include more of our viewing area.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: Stay weather aware today and have a plan for severe storms later today! The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for all of the viewing area. This is a slight risk for severe weather or a 2/5 risk level. A slight risk means that a few severe storms are possible in the yellow area. If you get your news from News 5 - the risk for severe weather includes you!

MAIN THREATS: All storms can feature heavy rain and lightning. The main threats of severe weather will be damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and severe hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but is less likely than straight line wind damage. Keep in mind not everyone will be treated the same by these storms and storms will also be brief.

SEVERE THREATS: All of NE Ohio has a chance for severe storms late this afternoon and evening from about 5 pm to 10 pm. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but brief heavy rain, lightning & hail will also be possible. Cannot rule out isolated tornadoes either. pic.twitter.com/F3sUbiE2jN — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 20, 2022

TIMING: Expect several more hours of dry time with hot temperatures and high humidity. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, before the storms move through Northeast Ohio!

The best chance for storms is from 5 p.m. in our northwestern communities until 10 p.m. in our southeastern communities. Storms look to completely clear the area around midnight. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms for this evening. Be sure to tune in to News 5 this evening as well with Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson for the latest information.

