Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

Discussing timing & main threats
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
storms
2.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:41:40-04

WATCHES/WARNINGS: As an area of low-pressure moves toward Ohio, it will drag a cold front through the area and bring a line of showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are likely. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Huron, Erie, Sandusky, and Seneca counties until 8 p.m. We will keep you posted if this watch is expanded east to include more of our viewing area.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: Stay weather aware today and have a plan for severe storms later today! The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for all of the viewing area. This is a slight risk for severe weather or a 2/5 risk level. A slight risk means that a few severe storms are possible in the yellow area. If you get your news from News 5 - the risk for severe weather includes you!

2.jpg

MAIN THREATS: All storms can feature heavy rain and lightning. The main threats of severe weather will be damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and severe hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but is less likely than straight line wind damage. Keep in mind not everyone will be treated the same by these storms and storms will also be brief.

TIMING: Expect several more hours of dry time with hot temperatures and high humidity. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, before the storms move through Northeast Ohio!

1.jpg

The best chance for storms is from 5 p.m. in our northwestern communities until 10 p.m. in our southeastern communities. Storms look to completely clear the area around midnight. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms for this evening. Be sure to tune in to News 5 this evening as well with Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson for the latest information.

3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018