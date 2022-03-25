Northeast Ohio is in for another round of snow this weekend

CLEVELAND — Have you been enjoying spring's 50 and 60-degree temps lately? Well, Mother Nature isn't done throwing snow at us yet. This weekend, temperatures will drop and we'll likely get hit with a couple of inches of snow.

According to News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill, temperatures will drop down into the 30s Saturday and Sunday with wind chills in the 20s and teens in some places. That means the rain expected early Saturday will turn to snow and be heavier in some areas due to the lake effect.

Two to 4 inches of snow is expected along the lake and in the snow belt, with around 2 inches across the rest of Northeast Ohio.

