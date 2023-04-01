Not Done Yet: More Wind & Storms Expected on Saturday

Windy Weekend:

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of our counties from Saturday morning through Saturday evening (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) for gusty non-thunderstorm winds as a massive storm system moves through the Great Lakes. Plan for southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. It's a similar scenario to last Saturday (although winds do look to be weaker than last Saturday). Power outages would be possible along with some tree damage. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

wews

Timing:

Winds will increase throughout the early morning and gusts over 40 mph will be possible during the late morning and into the afternoon. Plan for the strongest winds during the afternoon. Winds will decrease tonight and into Sunday morning. One round of severe storms already moved through NE Ohio Friday evening and early Saturday morning (from about 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.). Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported along with a few reports of trees downed and damage to property.

It is much quieter following those storms, but we are not done yet. As mentioned above, winds will be increasing throughout the morning and become strong during the afternoon. Rain/storms will also return during the late morning and afternoon. Showers will finally fade this evening/tonight. A few wet flakes could mix in as temperatures fall later today.

wews

Severe Threat:

Plan for gusty winds all day today, but there is a small window during the early afternoon (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.) that could feature another round of strong to severe storms. There is a risk posted for much of the viewing area, particularly to the east of I-71. The threat of severe storms increases the farther east you live. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but hail, heavy rain and lightning will also be possible. Additionally, a brief and isolated tornado is not off the table either. Be sure to have your severe weather plan in place for this afternoon.

wews

The area in yellow is a slight risk for severe weather and is a level 2 out of 5. This risk includes Cleveland, Akron, Canton, New Philly, Mentor, Ashtabula, and Youngstown in Ohio. A slight risk for severe weather means scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Communities farther to the west, including Lorain, Wooster, and Ashland have a marginal risk for severe weather, posted. This is a level 1/5. It means isolated strong to severe storms are possible, but there is a greater potential farther east.

wews

