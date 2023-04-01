Watch Now
Almost 3,000 without power in Cuyahoga County after overnight storms

Associated Press
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 07:37:21-04

According to First Energy's website, just about 3,000 residents in Cuyahoga County are without power.

The storms overnight are more than likely behind the outages.

The company is hopeful that power will return by 10 a.m.

