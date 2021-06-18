Watch
NWS issues Marine Warning until 10:15 a.m. near Lake Erie Islands

News 5 Cleveland
E4KxA-BXEAYBu_0.jpeg
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 09:39:20-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Warning Friday near the Lake Erie Islands.

The warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m for nearshore waters from Reno Beach to the Islands and for open waters from Maumee Bay to Avon Point.

Strong storms moving east at 40 to 50 mph will produce gusty winds.

Small boats could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking first round of rain and lightning ahead of second round of stronger storms Friday night

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
