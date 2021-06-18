NWS issues Marine Warning until 10:15 a.m. near Lake Erie Islands

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Warning Friday near the Lake Erie Islands.

The warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m for nearshore waters from Reno Beach to the Islands and for open waters from Maumee Bay to Avon Point.

A MARINE WARNING has been issued until 10:15 am EST near the Islands. Strong storms are moving east at 40-50 mph and producing gusty winds. Small crafts could be damaged in briefly gusty winds. #News5 #OHwx #CLE pic.twitter.com/EUe8fEyp8A — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 18, 2021

Strong storms moving east at 40 to 50 mph will produce gusty winds.

Small boats could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking first round of rain and lightning ahead of second round of stronger storms Friday night

