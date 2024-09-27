Plan for a wet and windy Friday

More rain is expected Friday and through the weekend as the remnants of Helene push tropical rains in our direction. We will start dry on Friday, but widespread rain is expected by Friday afternoon in our southern communities and it will continue to spread north by Friday evening. Friday evening's football games will likely get wet with the first wave of rain from former Hurricane Helene moving in. It will also be windy on Friday with gusts over 30 mph likely by Friday afternoon and evening. Winds should relax on Saturday.

We'll be between bands on Saturday so we should stay mainly dry during the morning and afternoon but sunshine might be limited. Another round of Helene's rains will arrive Saturday evening. None of this rain looks heavy. Plan for about 0.10 - 0.40 inches on Friday, but on-and-off rain will linger into early next week slowly increasing rainfall amounts. Highs through the weekend will be in the 70s.

What To Expect:

Temps staying closer to the norm

Rain and wind from Helene Friday

More rain from Helene this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More clouds. Rain moves in from the south during the afternoon.| High: 78º

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers from the remnants of Helene. Windy. | High: 78º

Sunday: Cloudy with lingering scattered tropical showers. | High: 73º

Monday: A few more showers. | High: 74º

