Plan for frigid temperatures for the next several days

The wild, windy, and wet weather continues this weekend.

Believe it or not - this morning started off near 50 degrees with temps in the mid-40s! But that did not last long at all. Temperatures were below freezing by the time the sun came up. And it will stay below freezing all of today, this weekend, and the rest of the 7-day forecast!

High winds are making it feel even colder. A high wind warning remains in effect until tonight for northern Ohio. Counties in the warning include Ashland, Ashtabula, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Summit, and Wayne counties until tonight. A wind advisory is in effect for every other community in our viewing area. Gusts over 50 mph will be likely and, at times, could gust over 60 mph! High winds can cause damage. Trees and power lines can be blown down; travel will be difficult, and power outages are expected as well. Try to avoid being outdoors in forested areas and stay away from trees and branches. If possible, remain on the lower level of your home if you have more than one floor and avoid windows.

As temperatures fall, coupled with strong winds, the wind chills will be very cold. It already feels like the single digits outside during the afternoon, but as the air temperatures drop into the teens overnight, wind chills will be sub-zero for many. The coldest wind chills are expected in the western half of our viewing area, where wind chills could be as low as -10 to -15 degrees on Sunday!

Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Cuyahoga, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Ashland, Richland, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Seneca and Sandusky Counties from midnight until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The gusty winds will keep it dangerously cold on Sunday. This advisory may be extended or even expanded to include more of the viewing area. Be careful outside, and, of course, dress for the elements. And do not plan for a quick warm-up. We look to stay below freezing for the next week!

Last but not least...the snow! Now that the precipitation is all snow, we will be dealing with scattered snow showers all day on Saturday, with lake-effect snow on Sunday. Snowfall totals continue to look unimpressive, but that doesn't mean the snow won't be impactful. It could be slick with low visibility at times. Totals will be less than 1 inch for most of the area, with slightly higher totals in northern Lake and Ashtabula Counties. We will be watching the snow tomorrow carefully because a band of intense snow is expected to be just north of us over the lake. This will lead to significant lake-effect snow in Buffalo, NY. We know the lake effect can be fickle - so be sure to stay weather-aware tomorrow, especially with the very cold temps!

