One Team, One Goal in Mind

The Power of 5 Weather Team always works hard to give you a perfect forecast, and seasonal outlooks are particularly tough since we forecast well beyond the traditional 7-day forecast.

The Power of 5 Weather Team takes pride in accuracy. We consider it our top priority, so you can plan accordingly. We never want to be hype artists, and we aim to earn your trust every season, month, week and day!

Power of 5 Winter Forecast

How'd we do last winter?

When we talk about forecasting for all of Northeast Ohio, we are forecasting for one specific location: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, just north of the air traffic control tower.

Before last winter, the weather team predicted 53 inches of snow, which is about 10 inches below average (63.8 inches). By the end of last winter, Cleveland ended up with just under 51 inches at that one specific spot. Pretty close (if we do say so ourselves!), and that was nearly 13 inches below average.

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Of course, no one lives at the airport, so you may have picked up a little more or less depending on which region you live. For example, last winter, Akron picked up about 4.5 inches more snow than a typical winter. Meanwhile, Mansfield had a very lackluster winter season and ended up 18 inches below average.

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The Science behind our winter forecast

As you may expect, there’s a lot that goes into a winter forecast.

While Lake Erie plays a huge role in winter weather across Northeast Ohio, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to other global water bodies that influence our winter weather back home. For example, the Pacific Ocean drives where the jet stream goes and lays down where the storms go and how far the cold air will extend.

You have probably seen headlines about a very strong El Niño (also known as ENSO) this winter, and while it will be the dominant factor, it is not the only global influence we will be monitoring. We're also analyzing other climate signals.

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We will also be paying close attention to...



PDO: Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a longer-term Pacific influence.

AO: Arctic Oscillation, which shows the strength of Arctic air containment.

NAO: North Atlantic Oscillation, which takes into account Atlantic pressure patterns and cold-air movement.

The most interesting to us for this upcoming winter, and the potential wild card, is the PDO. It is currently in its negative phase and could negate some of those influences from the very strong El Niño. A negative PDO can favor a colder, more wintry pattern in parts of the Great Lakes. There is greater potential for Arctic air intrusions, which in turn increases the opportunity for lake-effect snow.

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Analogs: Using history to predict the future

While history doesn’t exactly repeat itself, it oftentimes imitates. We look to the past to help us predict our upcoming winter. These comparisons are known as analogs, but you can think of them as forecast keys. The more keys we can match, the more confidence we have that a previous winter can offer clues and help us forecast for this upcoming winter.

However, several keys come in different orientations (positive or negative phases), and those differences can play a huge role in our winter weather.

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We won't get into too much of the nitty-gritty, but the last time we had a super El Niño was during the winter of 2015 to 2016. That winter matches only four of our six keys, so it's a useful comparison tool, but not a perfect match. Based on this one tool, though, we expect temperatures to lean above average with below-average snowfall.

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The 2026-2027 Winter Forecast

To sum it all up:



The Super El Niño is not everything. We’ll have to monitor other global factors listed above, like the PDO.

We are forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures , but we still expect a winter with shots of Arctic air, and lake-effect snow will always be a significant factor for our area. Believe it or not, this is especially true when temperatures are above average. Warmer-than-normal temperatures could prevent Lake Erie from freezing over, which means lake effect could linger well into late winter or even early spring.

, but we still expect a winter with shots of Arctic air, and lake-effect snow will always be a significant factor for our area. Believe it or not, this is especially true when temperatures are above average. Warmer-than-normal temperatures could prevent Lake Erie from freezing over, which means lake effect could linger well into late winter or even early spring. We are forecasting below-average snowfall. For Cleveland, a typical winter drops 63.8 inches of snow at the airport.

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In the end, The Power of 5 Weather Teams is predicting Cleveland Hopkins Airport will pick up around 40 inches of snow, keeping in mind there’s going to be a huge range of snowfall totals across all of our Power Five regions. More to the east and across the primary and secondary snowbelts. Less to the west.

The entire weather team will keep a pulse on every winter storm, every lake effect event and every cold spell throughout the next several months. Stay tuned!

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