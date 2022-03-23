Power of 5 Weather tracking strong storms bringing potential for damaging wind and hail

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather team is tracking a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday, with the greatest threats being wind and hail.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave an update on what to expect. Watch it in the media player below:

Trent Magill is tracking strong storms bringing potential for damaging wind and hail today.

Some dry time through midday in addition to gusty southeast winds are helping temps soar by March standards. Gusts near 40 mph are helping temps jump back into the lower 60s this afternoon. That's warm enough to fuel strong storms. The strongest storms could even be damaging.

News 5 Cleveland.

Plan on a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon into the early evening. We are expecting hail, damaging wind and even an isolated tornado.

Make sure you have a plan and are staying informed. This is our first run-in with spring storms, so don't get caught off guard.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter