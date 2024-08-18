Rip currents, waterspouts and large waves are expected on Lake Erie for several days

Winds will be increasing throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday. Plan for westerly winds of 10-15 mph this afternoon, eventually becoming northerly later today and Monday with 15-20 mph winds.

The increase of winds will, in turn, increase wave height on the water. Waves will be less than 2 feet early on Sunday but will increase to three to six feet. There is also a risk of rip currents and waterspouts today and tomorrow.

Due to the risk, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement due to the high risk of rip currents. This is in effect from this evening until Tuesday afternoon. Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lake shore.

Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. North winds of 15-20 knots will result in waves of three to six feet and will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions, especially those operating smaller vessels.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a strong and powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water. Rip currents can move at speeds of up to eight feet per second; rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer.

It is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.

Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore—putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue.

Why do waterspouts form?

A waterspout is a funnel that contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of a small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water. Waterspouts are most frequent from the end of July through September. This is because the water is at its warmest levels of the year.

Anytime there is colder air over the warmer lake, there is a potential for waterspouts. When there is a relatively cool airmass over the lake, it does not take much for cold air funnels and waterspouts to form.

If you are a boater or a person living along the coast of the Great Lakes, be aware of the potential for waterspouts over the next few days. They've been known to overturn boats, damage large ships, and put lives in jeopardy.

When warnings are issued for waterspouts, be prepared to quickly seek a safe harbor or find shelter out of the path of the waterspout.

