River Flood Warning issued for Stillwater Creek in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for Stillwater Creek in Tuscarawas County from Saturday morning to Monday afternoon.

The River Flood Warning was issued because at 10 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas, the NWS said.

At 11.5 feet, floodwaters at Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville, the NWS says.

The NWS said in the warning that at 12.9 feet, numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the flood stage is at 10 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 11.7 feet early Sunday morning.

