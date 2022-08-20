Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties that is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday night.
The following counties are under a warning:
- Richland
- Ashland
- Holmes
- Coschocton
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are returning to the area this weekend as an area of low pressure and a cold front move in. These storms may produce a few strong or even severe storms.
