Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties that is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The following counties are under a warning:



Richland

Ashland

Holmes

Coschocton

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are returning to the area this weekend as an area of low pressure and a cold front move in. These storms may produce a few strong or even severe storms.

