Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday

<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 18:17:21-04

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties that is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The following counties are under a warning:

  • Richland
  • Ashland
  • Holmes
  • Coschocton

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are returning to the area this weekend as an area of low pressure and a cold front move in. These storms may produce a few strong or even severe storms.

Read more on the wet weather moving in here.

