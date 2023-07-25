Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 3:30 p.m.

F15rts3WAAkHjDV.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
F15rts3WAAkHjDV.jpg
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 14:54:04-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for two Northeast Ohio counties this afternoon.

The warning was issued for portions of Cuyahoga and Summit counties and is in effect until 3:35 p.m. Portage and Geauga counties are also under a warning until 3:35 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected, with the possibility of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

The warning was initially in effect until 2:45 p.m. but was extended.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018