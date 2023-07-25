Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 3:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for two Northeast Ohio counties this afternoon.

The warning was issued for portions of Cuyahoga and Summit counties and is in effect until 3:35 p.m. Portage and Geauga counties are also under a warning until 3:35 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected, with the possibility of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

The warning was initially in effect until 2:45 p.m. but was extended.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Southern Cuyahoga and Northern Summit Counties until 2:45 PM. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail will be possible with this storm. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/lhmzXF1lKZ — Phil Sakal (@psakalwx) July 25, 2023

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter