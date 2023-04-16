Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal has details on the incoming weather. To watch, click the video player below:
The following counties have been issued a warning until 5 p.m.:
- Lorain
- Huron
- Erie
Expect wind gusts to be up to 50 mph.
RELATED: FORECAST: Storms Return Later Today
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter