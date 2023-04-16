Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal has details on the incoming weather. To watch, click the video player below:



The following counties have been issued a warning until 5 p.m.:



Lorain

Huron

Erie

Expect wind gusts to be up to 50 mph.

