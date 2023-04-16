Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night

Phil Sakal | News 5 Cleveland
Radar as of 3:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 17:05:17-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal has details on the incoming weather. To watch, click the video player below:

The following counties have been issued a warning until 5 p.m.:

  • Lorain
  • Huron
  • Erie

Expect wind gusts to be up to 50 mph.
