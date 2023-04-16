Watch Now
FORECAST: Storms Return Later Today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 08:54:29-04

CLEVELAND — There is a better shot for rain on Sunday late afternoon and early evening as a strong cold front slides through the area. We might even have to deal with a couple of strong thunderstorms along this front with damaging wind gusts! Timing is generally about 3 to 9 pm Sunday. Before the front arrives: lots of warm dry weather with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

You will need warmer coats again to begin next work week. Below average temperatures return early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get stuck in the 40s. A few wet snow flakes may even be possible by early Tuesday morning! Brrrr.

What To Expect:

  • Sunday starts warm and dry
  • Strong storms possible Sunday late afternoon
  • Much colder by Sunday evening/Monday
  • Few flakes early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Dry AM, PM thunderstorms. Strong to Severe Possible. | High: 80º

Monday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Much cooler. Windy!| High: 45º

Tuesday: AM rain/snow mix. Windy. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 59º

Thursday: PM storms. Warmer. | High: 72º

Friday: Rain showers. Thunder. Cooler. | High: 61º

