FORECAST: Storms Return Later Today

CLEVELAND — There is a better shot for rain on Sunday late afternoon and early evening as a strong cold front slides through the area. We might even have to deal with a couple of strong thunderstorms along this front with damaging wind gusts! Timing is generally about 3 to 9 pm Sunday. Before the front arrives: lots of warm dry weather with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
You will need warmer coats again to begin next work week. Below average temperatures return early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get stuck in the 40s. A few wet snow flakes may even be possible by early Tuesday morning! Brrrr.
What To Expect:
- Sunday starts warm and dry
- Strong storms possible Sunday late afternoon
- Much colder by Sunday evening/Monday
- Few flakes early next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Dry AM, PM thunderstorms. Strong to Severe Possible. | High: 80º
Monday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Much cooler. Windy!| High: 45º
Tuesday: AM rain/snow mix. Windy. | High: 47º
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 59º
Thursday: PM storms. Warmer. | High: 72º
Friday: Rain showers. Thunder. Cooler. | High: 61º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter