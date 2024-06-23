Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties, warnings expire

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The National Weather Service has issued this watch for the following counties until 10 p.m.:



Columbiana County

Tuscarawas County

Carroll County

Counties such as Cuyahoga, Portage, Summit, Geauga, Mahoning and Trumbull were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday afternoon, all of which expired by 5 p.m.

