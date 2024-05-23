Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northeast Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday evening.

The following counties are under this warning until 10:30 p.m.:



Lake County

Cuyahoga County

Medina County

Geauga County

Summit County

Portage County

The following counties are under this warning until 10 p.m.:

Lorain County

Huron County

Richland County was under the same warning, but it expired at 9:45 p.m.

Hail up to one inch is possible in some areas, along with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

