Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northeast Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday evening.
The following counties are under this warning until 10:30 p.m.:
- Lake County
- Cuyahoga County
- Medina County
- Geauga County
- Summit County
- Portage County
The following counties are under this warning until 10 p.m.:
- Lorain County
- Huron County
Richland County was under the same warning, but it expired at 9:45 p.m.
Hail up to one inch is possible in some areas, along with wind gusts up to 60 mph.
