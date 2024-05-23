Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northeast Ohio counties

Thunderstorm
<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Thunderstorm
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 21:51:05-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday evening.

The following counties are under this warning until 10:30 p.m.:

  • Lake County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Medina County
  • Geauga County
  • Summit County
  • Portage County

The following counties are under this warning until 10 p.m.:

  • Lorain County
  • Huron County

Richland County was under the same warning, but it expired at 9:45 p.m.
Hail up to one inch is possible in some areas, along with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

