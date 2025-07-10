Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage County

CLEVELAND — There's an elevated chance for flooding Thursday evening with storms rolling through the News 5 viewing area.

Watch the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Kyle Adams:

Storms are building quickly and moving slowly. That means heavy rain is hanging around the same areas. Any flood-prone or poor drainage areas could easily flood today. Make sure you never try to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

Watches and Warnings

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Portage County until 4:30 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible as well as quarter-sized hail.

CLICK HERE to see the list of severe weather watches, warnings, and other weather alerts from the NWS that are currently active in our area.

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Radar below:

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe! Do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to 5pix@wews.com and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

You can also submit information to us via the form on our Contact Us page here. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service like DropBox or WeTransfer.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter