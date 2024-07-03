Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Summit, Portage counties

Afternoon storms are possible throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, and watches and warnings are starting to roll in.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m. for the following counties:
- Summit County
- Portage County
The heat and humidity are fueling the storms throughout Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
Storms could be strong and possibly cause damage.
