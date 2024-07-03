Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Summit, Portage counties

Afternoon storms are possible throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, and watches and warnings are rolling in.
storms
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Afternoon storms are possible throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, and watches and warnings are starting to roll in.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Summit County
  • Portage County

The heat and humidity are fueling the storms throughout Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
Storms could be strong and possibly cause damage.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018