Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes and Carroll counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for a Northeast Ohio county on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued warnings for Holmes County until 4:15 p.m. and for Carroll County until 4:30 p.m.

Parts of Northeast Ohio were hit with a wave of storms on Tuesday night, and strong to severe storms are anticipated both Wednesday and Thursday night as well.

Akron weather

