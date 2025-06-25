Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes and Carroll counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for a Northeast Ohio county on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued warnings for Holmes County until 4:15 p.m. and for Carroll County until 4:30 p.m.
Parts of Northeast Ohio were hit with a wave of storms on Tuesday night, and strong to severe storms are anticipated both Wednesday and Thursday night as well.
