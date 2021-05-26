Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Northeast Ohio until Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Portage, Stark and Summit counties until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday The main threats for counties under the warning are 60 mph winds and 0.75-inch hail.

Severe T-Storm Warning for #Akron due to the fact that damaging wind gusts are possible. Power of 5 Radar showing 54 mph wind gust in storm over Akron. Stay inside until storm passes! #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland #Cle pic.twitter.com/Wx1e66ugoc — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 26, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Wednesday for Holmes, Mahoning, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The best chance for severe storms is east of I-77.

The main threat for today is damaging wind gusts that exceed 50 mph. There is also the possibility of isolated large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. We are in need of some rain, but heavy rain is likely in the strongest storms.

RELATED: Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter