Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Northeast Ohio until Wednesday

Posted at 1:09 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:28:48-04

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Portage, Stark and Summit counties until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday The main threats for counties under the warning are 60 mph winds and 0.75-inch hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Wednesday for Holmes, Mahoning, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The best chance for severe storms is east of I-77.

The main threat for today is damaging wind gusts that exceed 50 mph. There is also the possibility of isolated large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. We are in need of some rain, but heavy rain is likely in the strongest storms.

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018