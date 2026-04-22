SHOOTING STARS: Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks tonight!

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week! While the shower continues through April 25, tonight is the peak.

According to NASA, this meteor shower comes from debris left behind by Comet Thatcher. When this debris enters our atmosphere and burns up, we see the "shooting stars" of a meteor shower.

Throwback to the St. Patrick's Day Meteor and sonic boom!

To experience the peak of the April Lyrids, look to the northeast starting at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday night. It is possible to see 10-20 meteors per hour, along with the occasional fireball!

Lyrids can happen anywhere in the sky, but the origin point is near the star Vega. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the night sky, which can be found in the constellation Lyra or the Harp.

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Unfortunately, clouds and rain will ruin any opportunity to see the meteors across NEO on Tuesday night.

However, rain exits the area early on Wednesday, and we should see decreasing clouds by the afternoon and mostly clear conditions by Wednesday night.

It will be a little chilly, though! Plan for temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Just remember to get away from any city lights for the best opportunity to see a shooting star!

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