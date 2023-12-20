SNEAK PEEK: What weather to expect as we near Christmas Day

We are less than one week out from Christmas! Curious about what to expect over the next several days, including Christmas Day? Will it be a green or white Christmas? Let's discuss!

NEXT FEW DAYS:

Wednesday is much brighter with milder temps, allowing the snow that fell earlier this week to melt. Plan for much of the same on Thursday with more clouds. Friday will be mainly dry until late in the day. High pressure will keep it quiet and mainly dry for the next three days. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s for the next few days, which is slightly above average for the end of December. The average high is 39 degrees for Cleveland.

news 5

SATURDAY:

A weak disturbance will cross the region on Saturday. This will bring a batch of rain on Saturday. The rain chance is high on Saturday, but rainfall totals look to be pretty low. Plan for less than a quarter inch of rain. Highs will remain in the 40s.

news 5

CHRISTMAS EVE/SUNDAY: A few lingering showers look possible on Christmas Eve. As of Wednesday afternoon, the best chance appears to be early, but we will be pessimistic for now and plan for a few lingering showers on Sunday. Temperatures begin to climb, too. Highs are expected to be in the 50s by Sunday - which is more than ten degrees above what is typical.

news 5

CHRISTMAS DAY/MONDAY: Most of Christmas Day looks dry, with temperatures in the mid-50s! You will likely see a chance for rain on Christmas, but as of Wednesday afternoon, that rain looks to hold off until late on Monday/Christmas night, with a much better chance for rain on Tuesday.

News 5

Since temperatures will be in the 50s with rain moving in — a Green Christmas it is for 2023! It is actually more common for us to have a green Christmas compared to a white Christmas. Over the last 130 years, 53 Christmases had at least 1 inch of snow on the ground. That is only 41% of the time. Throwback to last year when the high temperature was only 14 degrees!!

The Power of 5 Weather Team will, of course, continue to monitor the forecast. We will keep this article updated over the next several days - so be sure to check back for any changes. Happy Holidays!

news 5

