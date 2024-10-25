SNEAK PEEK: Will Halloween's forecast be a spooky one?

Halloween is less than a week away and the forecast is coming into view! So what should you expect on All Hallows Eve?

First things first - the week ahead will be a wild ride. It will be briefly milder on Friday, but as a cold front slides through, temps will dip again for this weekend. Plan for the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. However, the chill does not last too long! The numbers start to climb by next week's work week. Mid to even upper 70s look possible again this week! For perspective, average high temperatures in late October are in the upper 50s. That means temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average next week!

News 5



There is a system approaching the area on Thursday. This will bring the return of rain and it also features a cold front and will drop our temperatures by November 1. That means the timing of that front is critical for when rain arrives and when temperatures fall. Keep in mind we will be making updates to the forecast all week - but this will give you an ahead of what to expect.

News 5

As of Friday morning, I have the warm temperatures continuing on Halloween. I currently have afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s falling with an increased chance for rain during the afternoon and evening - which could, of course, impact trick or treating. By November 1, temperatures will drop into the low 60s or even upper 50s. Be sure to check back for more updates from the entire Power of 5 Weather team all week long!

News 5

