Snow Update: How much has fallen and what to expect through the weekend

HOW MUCH SNOW FELL?

Heavy lake effect snow overnight in Ashtabula dropped over a foot of snow in a few spots! The highest totals were very isolated but certainly impactful to those in northern Ashtabula County. Most communities in the snowbelt picked up 1-3 inches of snow and elsewhere a dusting of snow at the most. Check out some snow total in the table below. Monroe Center got over 17 inches.

TIME & DATE LOCATION AMOUNT IN INCHES 05:30 am EST - 11/17/2022 NORTH MADISON, OH 5.5 05:30 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 ENE JEFFERSON, OH 2.1 06:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 WSW Madison, OH 2 06:10 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 WNW CHERRY HILL, PA 12.4 06:48 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 S ASHTABULA, OH 9.8 06:55 am EST - 11/17/2022 EDGEWOOD, OH 16.1 07:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 3 WNW Springboro, PA 13.8 07:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 3 WNW SPRINGBORO, PA 13.8 07:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 ESE Pierpont, OH 5.5 07:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 W SOUTH THOMPSON, OH 2 07:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 SE South Madison, OH 2 07:25 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 WSW Conneaut, OH 14 07:30 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 ESE MONROE CENTER, OH 17.2 07:35 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 N Cherry Valley, OH 2.1 08:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 2 W Avonia, 7.8 08:00 am EST - 11/17/2022 3 ENE Trumbull, OH 2 08:15 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 SE Sagamore Hills, OH 2.2 08:32 am EST - 11/17/2022 1 ESE Ashtabula, OH 14

You can find additional totals here as well: Snow Amounts.

MORE SNOW?

The heaviest snow is over for Ashtabula County, and there was even a lull in the action for a few hours this morning. The band of snow moved inland and it continued to bring light snow through Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.

However, it is lifting back north this afternoon into Ashtabula county and will eventually end back over the lake. Additional accumulation will be possible this afternoon. Plan for another 1-3 inches in our most northern/eastern communities before the band moves north and back over the lake. That band could slicken the roads for the afternoon drive in spots with lowered visibility.

It is snowing again in northern Ashtabula County - where parts of I-90 have been closed or backed up since this morning.This band is expected to lift north back over the lake, but additional accumulation is likely. Visibility has gotten worse in the time it took me to type this! pic.twitter.com/mhGAtUToWU — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) November 17, 2022

Lake effect snow will continue to be possible tonight/Friday with limited accumulation for most of the viewing area. The exception will be our most northeastern communities. Over the next three days, we will continue to watch lakeshore communities east of Cleveland. Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the placement of Lake effect snow over the next day.

wews

wews

wews

WHAT ABOUT THIS WEEKEND?

Saturday looks to remain dry throughout most of the day, but another round of light snow looks possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, accumulation looks to be around 1-3 inches with localized amounts around 4 inches in the snowbelt.

Otherwise, it will be cold and blustery. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s. That is WELL below average for the middle of November by about 15-20 degrees. Plus, with breezy winds, it will feel even colder! Wind chills will be in the 20s! A warm front will lift through the area early next week though!

wews

ALL EYES ON BUFFALO

Lake-effect snow will continue to be a top headline as a lake-effect storm is expected for Buffalo, New York, where the Browns are scheduled to play Sunday.

Winds will be out of the southwest and produce heavy lake-effect snow across the city of Buffalo. The snow will ramp up tonight and continue through early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued several Lake Effect Snow Warnings starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, and it remains in effect until 1 pm on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected late this evening through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour! Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. Snow totals could be as high as 2 to 4 feet in the most persistent bands! The NWS also said, "travel will be very difficult to impossible."

wews

wews

Of course, the Browns are taking on the Bills in Buffalo this Sunday with a 1 pm kickoff. By the time the game starts, the lake-effect snowstorm will be coming to an end. But it will be a dangerous few days on the roads leading up to the game. News 5 is expecting to hear from the NFL regarding Sunday's game and if it will be re-located due to the heavy snow expected. Stay tuned!

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter