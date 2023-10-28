Snow Way! When Northeast Ohio could see its first snowfall

On Friday, Cleveland reached a high temperature of 78 degrees. That tied a record high temperature for Oct. 27, which was set back in 1947. That speaks to how much warmer Cleveland has been over the last few days. But that is all coming to an end this weekend as a very potent cold front rolls through Northeast Ohio Saturday morning. Check out that temperature difference from Friday to Saturday shortly before noon.

wews

Plan for temperatures in the 50s during the afternoons this weekend, with lows in the 40s and even 30s by Sunday night. If the talk of colder temperatures is making you wonder when the first snow could occur - you have come to the right place.

On average, the first measurable snowfall (0.1 inches) typically happens across Northeast Ohio in early to mid-November. The first one inch of snow is usually later in the month, closer to Thanksgiving. Keep in mind these are averages over the last 30 years. Every year will be slightly different.

The first measurable snowfall is usually a few days later in our southern communities compared to our north. For example, at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, the 1st measurable snow usually occurs around Nov. 10, and the first 1-inch snow usually falls on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, at the Akron-Canton Airport, the typical first measurable snow falls on Nov. 9, and the first one-inch snow happens on Nov. 25. At Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, we usually see the first measurable snowfall on Nov. 15 and the first one-inch snowfall on Nov. 26.

wews

Temperatures are swiftly falling this weekend and drop even more early next week. With enough cold air in place, we could see our first few flakes of the season!! This looks to occur Halloween night and into Wednesday as temperatures fall to around or even below freezing across all of NE Ohio. There will also be another system rolling through the region, which could bring the return of some moisture. This precipitation would likely start as rain or wintry mix and eventually change to all snow. The best chance for showers is early on Wednesday, with a gradual drying trend. As of Saturday afternoon, any accumulation looks minor, but a few spots could pick up about 1 inch on the grass or elevated surfaces. This looks most probable in the primary snowbelt in far NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the snow potential for next week. Be sure to get the latest updates on-air and online over the next few days.

wews

wews

