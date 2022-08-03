Storms Returning to Northeast Ohio soon

SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms are returning to the area Wednesday night and Thursday. These storms may produce localized flash flooding Thursday into Thursday night.

SET UP: A warm front moved through the area and increased temperatures and humidity on Wednesday. Heat and humidity help fuel storm development. Additionally, a cold front to our north and west will slide toward the area tonight and Thursday increasing storm potential.

TIMING: A weakening line of showers and storms is expected to move into the area after sunset Wednesday night. Not everyone will see storms tonight, but the chance for showers and storms increases by Thursday morning and continues into Thursday afternoon/evening. While the coverage will be greater, it is not a guarantee to see rain or storms. A few spots may miss out on any storms (or see very little activity) and other locations could be hit with repeated rounds of rain and storms resulting in hefty rainfall totals and flooding. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage over the next 36 hours.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: Widespread severe weather is not likely, but there could be a couple strong or severe storms across NE Ohio Thursday afternoon and evening. A marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center, mainly in our southern communities. Besides heavy rain there, isolated damaging wind gusts will also be possible with frequent lightning. The greater concern is repeated rounds of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. A slight risk for excessive rainfall has also been issued for all of the viewing area. The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you posted on the latest updates. Plus, we will alert you if/when any watches or warnings are issued.

