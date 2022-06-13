Watch
Strong storms arrive Monday evening, with damaging winds and flooding

The fog is fading and temps are warming back to near 80 degrees. Strong storms arrive this evening.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 13, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking a complex of severe storms coming from the Northwest Monday evening.

The fog has faded and by the afternoon, temps will warm back to near 80 degrees.

The main threat with this evening’s complex of storms will be wind damage. It's the leading edge as it rolls in.

Flooding is also a threat and a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

Then we shift our focus over to flooding rain overnight. Make sure you're paying attention and prepping for these storms.

