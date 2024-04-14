Strong-to-severe storms possible for some areas across Northeast Ohio Sunday

A big chunk of your Sunday will be fantastic! Plan for a mixture of sun and clouds and incredibly warm temperatures in the 70s for most of us, but some locations could be flirting or even touch 80 degrees!

It will also be breezy this afternoon with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusting over 30 mph. The strongest winds will be earlier in the day, with a decrease in intensity by this evening.

It also looks as though we will stay dry for the first part of the afternoon. However, as a cold front slides through Northeast Ohio combined with the fuel from the warm temperatures, showers and storms will begin to develop by the late afternoon/early evening.

News 5

The window of time we are expecting storms to develop will be between 4 and 7 p.m. It continues to look later in the day rather than early, so closer to 7 than 4 p.m.

A cap is in place over our heads, which can prevent the development of storms. However, storms will quickly develop and spread across more of the area once the cap breaks. Once storms develop, they are expected to move south along the cold front. That means the best chance to see showers and thunderstorms will occur in our southern communities.

There is a possibility communities closest to the lake will miss out on any of the storms. The best chance for showers and storms is south of Cleveland in Akron, Canton, and Wooster, and this is also where we have the best opportunity for strong to severe storms. Storms look to fade around midnight or so.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and development of the showers and thunderstorms.

News 5

News 5

News 5

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for severe weather for much of Northeast Ohio. The likelihood of storms becoming strong or severe quickly ramps up as you move south and east. For example, Cleveland only has a general thunderstorm risk. The area in dark green is a level one out of five, which is known as a marginal risk. Meanwhile, the area in yellow is a level two out of five, known as a slight risk for severe weather, and the area in orange is a level three out of five and known as an enhanced risk for severe weather. This means the best opportunity for severe weather will be in orange and yellow.

News 5

All modes of severe weather are on the table today, but the main concerns will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail, potentially 1-2 inches in diameter. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, and since it has been so rainy, heavy rain could possibly lead to flash flooding.

Of course, any storm can contain lightning and lightning makes storms dangerous. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Listen for thunder this afternoon; when thunder roars, get indoors!

Stay weather-aware. The Power of 5 weather team will monitor the radar this evening and keep you posted on the risk of severe weather.

News 5

