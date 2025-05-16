Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight

We have made it to Friday, and it feels like summer outside! However, it is important to remain weather aware this evening and overnight. More rain and storms are possible, and once again, there is a threat of strong or severe storms.

Nearly the entire viewing area is under a risk posted by the Storm Prediction Center. The area in yellow is a level 2 out of 5, and means scattered severe storms are possible that are usually short-lived, not widespread. The area in orange is a level 3 out of 5. The greatest threat for damaging storms is well to the south and west of us across Kentuckiana and Southern Illinois, where there is a level 4 out of 5 (the area in red).

There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how strong the storms will become overnight, but it is important to be weather aware during any Friday evening or nighttime plans. We will be watching the radar closely for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain that could lead to flooding, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight.

Widely scattered storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. While they will be hit or miss, there could be damaging winds, hail, and even a quick spin-up.

Showers and storms will continue to be possible overnight until about sunrise on Saturday. Storms appear to be at their strongest in western and southern Ohio, but there will still be a chance as they continue to spread east until about sunrise.

Unfortunately, this is a touch-and-go forecast, and we will likely need to continue to make adjustments hour by hour as we monitor the atmosphere and the radar.

My suggestion to you is to be aware of the chance of damaging storms this evening and overnight! Be sure to have a way to get warnings, even while you are sleeping. Use the images of Futurecast as a gauge, not gospel truth, to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms over the next several hours.

The severe threat lowers on Saturday, but the cold front has yet to move through. The front will bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but Sunday looks much drier and remains cool.

