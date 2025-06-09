Take it easy! An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Tuesday

There is a new weather alert issued for Tuesday, following storms on Monday. Thankfully, it is not damaging storms, but you may want to take it easy on Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be lower tomorrow due to ground-level fine particles.

Therefore, an air quality advisory has been issued across several counties in Northeast Ohio, including Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday night.

Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties. Please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Visit gohiocommute.com/noaca - Find a smarter way to travel!

Don`t idle - Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

