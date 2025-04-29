There's a chance we could get some severe storms and damaging winds on Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for all of Northern Ohio this afternoon and into the evening.

However, clouds and weakening showers moving in from the west could weaken the severe weather threat for the day as the afternoon approaches.

NOAA

As the atmosphere destabilizes this afternoon, a few isolated strong or severe storms could redevelop east of Interstate 71 on the wind boundary laid down by those dying showers and clouds.

NOAA

All modes of severe weather are on the table today, including a few damaging winds to 70 mph, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.

NOAA

Watch the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill below:

