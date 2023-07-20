A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of News 5 viewing area Thursday

There is a possibility of severe weather this afternoon and evening for all of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Meteorologists.

A strong system to our north and west will move over Ohio today and tonight. It is currently lifting a warm front northward, and there is a cold front out to our west. Stay weather-aware today, especially during the late afternoon and early evening.

ALERTS

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of the counties in our viewing area across Northeast Ohio. It also includes nearly all coastal waters on Lake Erie. This watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The warm front will boost up our temperatures by a few degrees with highs in the mid to even upper 80s for a few hours this afternoon. It is also increasing dew points (moisture). Dew points are already in the low 70s and upper 60s. An increase in warmth and moisture will, in turn, increase instability and bring an increased threat of severe weather. There will also be plenty of wind energy throughout our atmosphere tomorrow. A trailing cold front will slide through tonight and result in cooler temperatures with a much smaller rain chance on Friday.

SEVERE RISK

The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center has increased Northern Ohio's risk for severe weather for Thursday afternoon and evening. We are now all in a Level 3 out of 5 category. This is known as an enhanced risk for severe and means scattered to numerous severe storms are possible with varying levels of intensity. All modes of severe weather will be possible today, including heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts over 70 mph, large hail over 1 inch and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain could also lead to flooding and the rising of creeks and streams. Make sure you have more than one way to get warnings. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be monitoring the conditions all day long and provide updates in a variety of ways.

HEADS UP: Strong to severe storms are expected later today (mainly after 5 pm until about 10 pm). All of NE Ohio is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. That is a level 3/5. All modes of severe weather are possible, but damaging winds & large hail are most likely. pic.twitter.com/PQsFQhJxNC — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 20, 2023

TIMING

The chance for rain and storms will increase after 5 p.m. A couple of spotty storms will be possible before that, but this is also when our threat of severe weather increases as well. Storms and the severe threat will decrease between 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms.

