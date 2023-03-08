These cities have all gotten more snow than Cleveland so far this winter

It is no secret that Northeast Ohio and Cleveland has been lacking in the snowfall department this season. Every month since last fall has picked up less snowfall than normal. You can see that in the graphic below. The bar graph shows the average monthly snowfall and the line graph shows snow totals in Cleveland since the first measurable snowfall last fall. Every single month has seen below average snowfall this season.

wews

As of March 7, Cleveland has received only 18.9 inches of snow. That is 34 inches below normal, but there has been snow falling across other parts of the country!

For example, Reno, Nevada has picked up 42.8 inches of snow this season. While it is not uncommon for Reno to see snow, since it is located near the Sierra Nevadas, that total is still abnormally high for the area. Reno usually picks up around 18 inches of snow by this point of the season. In fact, Reno has seen about 2 feet more snow than usual!

Some other snowy cities this season are Buffalo, New York (not a huge surprise here) with 124.8 inches of snow this season, Anchorage Alaska with 94.4 inches of snow and Grand Rapids Michigan with 89.8 inches of snow. According to the Golden Snow Globe competition, Cleveland is the 36th snowiest city with a population of 100,000 or more.

wews

For folks wishing for more snow - winter is not over yet! It looks like accumulating snow will be possible soon!

Watch our Wednesday afternoon forecast for more details about how much snow we could get and when:

Cleveland weather

You can read more about this potential here.

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter