Tornado observed in Rittman, National Weather Service says

RITTMAN, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed in Rittman Thursday afternoon.

The tornado happened at 4:46 p.m.

According to the NWS, the tornado was eight miles south of Medina.

It is unknown how much damage the tornado caused at this time.

