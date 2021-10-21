Tornado observed in Rittman, National Weather Service says

RITTMAN, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed in Rittman Thursday afternoon.
The tornado happened at 4:46 p.m.
According to the NWS, the tornado was eight miles south of Medina.
It is unknown how much damage the tornado caused at this time.
RELATED: WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued in Northeast Ohio as storms roll through
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter