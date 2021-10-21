Watch
Tornado observed in Rittman, National Weather Service says

Mark Johnson
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 21, 2021
RITTMAN, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was observed in Rittman Thursday afternoon.

The tornado happened at 4:46 p.m.

According to the NWS, the tornado was eight miles south of Medina.

It is unknown how much damage the tornado caused at this time.

RELATED: WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued in Northeast Ohio as storms roll through

