WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain and thunderstorms sliding east

Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 11:33:52-04

CLEVELAND — Goodbye to summer weather in October and hello to real fall weather in October. Thunderstorms are rolling through the area Thursday ahead of the Browns vs. Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

11:30 AM

11:10 AM

Plan on 65-70 degrees today before the storms roll in. Those storms are sliding from west to east late morning through the afternoon.

The storms should be pulling out by the evening commute. That's good news for the Browns game.

The thunder should be gone by the time fans are tailgating at the Muni Lot.

RELATED: Here's the forecast for Thursday night's Browns game against Denver

