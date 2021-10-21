WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain and thunderstorms sliding east

CLEVELAND — Goodbye to summer weather in October and hello to real fall weather in October. Thunderstorms are rolling through the area Thursday ahead of the Browns vs. Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

11:30 AM

A line of showers and storms is rolling through NE Ohio this morning and afternoon. A few storms could become strong especially in our eastern communities. Temperatures will fall behind the cold front and it will be a gusty day. pic.twitter.com/adT3nnU0rt — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) October 21, 2021

11:10 AM

That line of storms is sliding east at about 30mph... Plan on gusty winds, heavy rain and a few lightning strikes. #WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/SiCLAG8Jer — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) October 21, 2021

Plan on 65-70 degrees today before the storms roll in. Those storms are sliding from west to east late morning through the afternoon.

The storms should be pulling out by the evening commute. That's good news for the Browns game.

The thunder should be gone by the time fans are tailgating at the Muni Lot.

