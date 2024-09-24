Tornado Warning expires for Sandusky County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for one Northeast Ohio county on Tuesday afternoon, which has since expired.

Sandusky County was under the warning until 4:45 p.m. The county was also under a Severe Thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m.

More scattered showers and storms are expected during the afternoon into this evening.

Strong storms will be possible, too. Locally heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning are likely with the strongest storms.

