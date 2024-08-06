Tornado Watches issued for western counties Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for western counties in our viewing area Tuesday.

WEWS

Tornadic thunderstorms are expected to build with a possibility of spreading east to more counties.

Peak time for a tornado is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As soon as thunderstorms form, we will be on air to let you know!

