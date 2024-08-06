Tornado Watches issued for western counties Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for western counties in our viewing area Tuesday.
Tornadic thunderstorms are expected to build with a possibility of spreading east to more counties.
Peak time for a tornado is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
As soon as thunderstorms form, we will be on air to let you know!
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter