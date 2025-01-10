TRACKING SNOW: Winter weather advisories issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio

Get ready for more snow, Northeast Ohio!

Snow and slippery roads should be expected for your Friday evening plans. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Widespread snow is moving in from the southwest right now (1:30 p.m. on Friday) and will continue to spread to the northeast over the next couple of hours. It will be widespread by this evening.

TIMING :

Widespread is expected to continue overnight and slowly fading around sunrise on Saturday.

Much of the area will be dry for the rest of the day, but lake-effect snow will still be possible in our northeastern communities.

Everyone should be snow-free by Saturday night and into Sunday.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing & coverage of snow over the next day.

ALERTS: A winter weather advisory has been issued for several communities across the area. The advisory does not include the primary snowbelt or Cleveland/Cuyahoga County.



For Stark, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, and Holmes counties, the advisory will go into effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

For Tuscarawas, Coshocton, and Carroll counties, the advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Winter Storm warnings are in effect south of Ohio across Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, West Virginia, and the Carolinas.

SNOW TOTALS: All of Northeast Ohio should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday night and early Saturday.

However, up to 4 inches will be possible in the counties included in the advisory as well as in the snowbelt, where lake effect snow will be possible on Saturday, and some additional accumulation is expected.

