Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and the potential impacts to Northeast Ohio

Hurricane Ian made landfall Thursday afternoon with sustained wind speeds of 150 mph and several feet of storm surge. The damage left behind is catastrophic. Drone video shows the devastating damage left behind by the cat 4 storm.

Over the last 24 hours, Ian continued its impact as it progressed to the northeast near Port Charlotte, then Palm Bay and then Orlando. As of Thursday afternoon, the storm has weakened considerably, but it is still packing sustained wind speeds of 70 mph. There is also a continued threat of life-threatening storm surge through Friday in Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. There will also likely be major-to-record-breaking river flooding.

While Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, the latest track suggests there is a possibility that Ian could briefly strengthen back to a category 1 hurricane by Thursday evening. The center of the storm has moved back over water into the Atlantic Ocean, which could help provide additional fuel to the storm over the next several hours.

The storm is currently moving slowly to the north-northeast at 9 mph. It is expected to move north overnight before moving over the South Carolina coast. Hurricane-force winds will arrive there by Friday morning. The system is then forecasted to take a turn to the north-northwest on Saturday toward the Appalachian Mountains/Ohio River Valley. At that point, winds will drop and the storm will become a tropical storm, then a tropical depression to a remnant low pressure.

There will be an increase in gulf moisture for our area on Friday and Saturday. After briefly getting some sunshine, clouds will return throughout Friday with the outermost bands of Ian's remnants impacting the area by Saturday.

Light showers look certainly possible on Saturday. This is especially true for our southern communities such as Canton and New Philly. The more north you live, the less likely it is for you to deal with rain. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a quarter of an inch in our southern communities. Expected totals quickly shut off as you move north.

The weekend will certainly feel the impacts from Ian in other ways. Both Saturday and Sunday look mostly cloudy, cool with increasing winds. Plan for gusty winds on Sunday around 25-35 mph. A reminder that this was written on Thursday afternoon. If the track of Ian changes, or the forecast for our area, I will be sure to update you all.

-Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

