WATCH: Waterspout over Lake Erie caught on camera from Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Nearly a dozen waterspouts have been spotted over Lake Erie and Lake Michigan over the last two days, and on Tuesday, several Northeast Ohio residents got to witness the phenomenon for themselves as at least one waterspout was seen over Lake Erie west of Cleveland.

Joe Matejka shared a dramatic video of a very long, thin waterspout rising out of Lake Erie, taken from Bay Village Tuesday:

Waterspout over Lake Erie captured from Bay Village

Matejka wasn’t the only one who captured the waterspout — several other Bay Village and Westlake residents sent photos of the funnel to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

NWS Cleveland put out an alert Tuesday morning, stating that conditions are favorable for the development of waterspouts within the scattered showers that persisted over Lake Erie.

Waterspouts are possible within showers on Lake Erie this morning into this afternoon. Statements or warnings may be issued if conditions become more favorable or if we receive any reports of waterspouts. pic.twitter.com/8WlZWHOz10 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 13, 2022

The International Centre for Waterspout Research also confirmed that waterspouts were likely Tuesday morning over Lake Erie and Lake Michigan. That group has confirmed 10 waterspouts and funnels in the region over the last two days.

Great Lakes Waterspout Outbreak Update (Day 3). Numerous waterspouts likely this morning over Lakes Erie and Michigan. We have confirmed 10 waterspouts / funnels in the last 2 days. Send us your reports! https://t.co/WPioHG0Az6 #onstorm #miwx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/uPKD1cV3hE — ICWR (@ICWR) September 13, 2022

Waterspouts occur when colder air aloft high in the sky causes instability meets warm, moist air rising from the relatively warm water of the lake, causing a convergence of wind of rapidly developing cumulus towers, according to the NWS.

This isn’t the first time this season that a large waterspout was observed in Northeast Ohio. Several viewers sent us videos of a waterspout just off the coast of Lake Erie on Aug. 2, and thanks to its location and their vantage point, many captured the waterspout. With the Cleveland skyline in the background.

Waterspout spotted off Lake Erie coast

