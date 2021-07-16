WEATHER UPDATES: Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to flash flooding Friday

CLEVELAND — A cold front will stall out across the area Friday with more showers and storms over the next 24 hours. Showers and storms will start off scattered, but increase in coverage by Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Any storm that does form Friday could also contain brief damaging wind gusts.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw will give an update on today's storms and potential for flooding. Watch it live beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Warnings and Watches

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of our area, including portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. It is in effect from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 am Saturday Morning.

Areas included in Ohio: Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot.

In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie and Southern Erie.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

WEWS

Impacts

Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected along a nearly stationary front today through tonight. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Localized higher totals are possible and flash flooding may develop, especially this afternoon through tonight.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter