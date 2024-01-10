Weekend Storm: Looking ahead to the next strong storm system

A new strong system will impact the area this weekend with another round of rain, snow and gusty winds. Plus, temperatures are expected to plummet by early next week. Let's get a preview of what to expect over the weekend.

FRIDAY looks to start off dry, but precipitation chances will ramp up quickly. Plan for slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be increasing throughout the day as well. We will start the morning off calm, but the winds will become strong by the afternoon, with gusts over 30 mph and over 40 mph by Friday evening. Friday's precipitation type is mainly rain, but there will be a wintry mix at times. There could also be periods of heavy rain. I am currently expecting around half an inch to 1 inch of rain. Since it has been pretty active lately, we will be monitoring for any flooding issues.

SATURDAY will start off pretty mild as in our high temperature looks to occur around 1 a.m. Temperatures will then swiftly fall (and then continue to drop even more by early next week). By Saturday afternoon, plan for temperatures around freezing. Lows by Saturday night are expected to drop into the teens. With falling temperatures, the precipitation will change from rain to snow. Accumulating snow is likely, but it is still a little too early to discuss how much snow we are expecting. Once we have more details ironed out, the Power of 5 weather team will be sure to let you know. I will update this article as well - so be sure to check back! It will also be windy on Saturday. Gusts over 50 mph look likely once again on Saturday.

SUNDAY will be FRIGID. Our current forecast has the entire day in the teens. The last time the high temperature in Cleveland was in the teens was Christmas Day, 2022. It will also continue to be breezy, but the winds should subside from Saturday to Sunday. Lake effect snow showers are expected on Sunday as well with additional accumulation. At this time, it looks like the communities in the snowbelt could pick up a decent amount of snow on Sunday, but again, more details will be ironed out in the coming days.

MLK DAY will be even colder. Plan for temperatures in the teens, but snow will start to fade.

