Wet, windy and chilly for most of the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — It is a busy weekend including Guardian's home opener, a Cavs game and holidays! Let's discuss what to expect throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

FRIDAY:

It is very windy! A wind advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area until 8 pm on Friday. Winds will decrease pretty quickly tonight, but as the winds relax, rain chances go up. Expect only an isolated shower for most of the evening, but rain will be increasing Friday night and into Saturday morning as a front slowly moves through the area. If you are going to the Guardians home opener, plan for a few showers - especially by the end of the game and the drive home.

WEWS Katie McGraw

SATURDAY:

The weekend will start off soggy with chilly rain and even a few flakes at times. It will also be colder tomorrow. After highs in the 60s on Friday, temperatures will drop around 10 degrees and barely crack 50 degrees for most of NE Ohio. There looks to be a brief break from wet weather during the afternoon on Saturday though with thinning clouds.

WEWS Katie McGraw

SATURDAY NIGHT/EARLY SUNDAY:

However, clouds look to roll back in by Saturday night. This is especially true for northern Ohio. A period of light lake effect/enhanced snow will move through late on Saturday and into early on Sunday with cold temperatures around the freezing point! The snow will impact areas to the north and to the east the most.

WEWS Katie McGraw

EASTER SUNDAY:

While Easter will be chilly (below average by about 10-15 degrees) with highs only in the mid 40s, the snow showers do not look to linger all day. Additionally, wet accumulation looks minor (less than 1'' for most) and should stick on colder surfaces like your back deck, car and lawns.

The rest of Easter weekend looks chilly but dry. The break is once again brief though! Expect more chilly temps and wet weather as we head into next week.

WEWS Katie McGraw

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter