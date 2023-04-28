What's the recipe for a tornado?

Let's talk about tornadoes!
The ingredients in this destructive dish are all required. Hot air, cold air and shear. Or a change in wind direction and speed between the surface and the clouds.
The warm air and cold air will "roll," creating a horizontal column. Thunderstorm updrafts take over and lift that column vertically. Then if everything is right... tornado!
Seems pretty straightforward, but many factors can keep a tornado from forming.
Our Tornado Machine shows those how delicate they are.
