Why fall colors are delayed in some parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND — As some areas are now seeing every shade of oranges, yellows and reds that are synonymous with the fall season, patchy conditions continue through the state, and here in Northeast Ohio, due to cloudy, rainy weather and warmer temperatures, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“In general, the weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall color development,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “The warm temperatures mixed with cloudy skies and rain have stunted and delayed fall color in some areas; however, some places are still on track to have a good display of yellows, oranges and reds in the coming weeks.”

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said there is no denying the colors are delayed, and part of the reason is because of all the rain this year.

The trees are really healthy because of the extra hydration.

Another reason is the late-season heat. The mornings haven’t been cooling off and our afternoons are still heating up.

To make those fall colors pop, the area needs chilly nights, without frost, and cool afternoon sunshine.

The weather needed for a fall foliage explosion is right around the corner.

ODNR said the fall season is an opportune time to identify and remove invasive species like Bush honeysuckle, which generally maintains green leaves after more native species drop their leaves.

ODNR said many treatments for removing invasive species are most effective in the fall and winter. You can contact them to learn how best to remove them.

