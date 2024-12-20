Will Northeast Ohio have a white or green Christmas this year?

CLEVELAND — We are less than a week out from Christmas, and thousands of people will be traveling across the country.

Let's discuss what to expect over the next several days and if it will be a White or Green Christmas...

Plan for a frigid weekend with lake-effect snow, especially throughout the day on Saturday. Snow looks to taper off by Sunday with calming winds. For more information about the weekend forecast click here.

Plan for 20s this weekend, 30s by Monday, and 40s should return by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Plus, temperatures look to continue to warm after Christmas. We will be flirting with the 50s by the end of the week.

This means we should plan for a GREEN Christmas. Even with snow chances this weekend, the highest snowfall totals will only be in our northeasternmost communities in Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage, and Lake Counties.

As of Friday, the trend is also looking drier for Christmas week. Rain looks to arrive Monday night and change over to a wintry mix overnight and into early Tuesday with a gradual drying trend through the day. We will leave a *small* chance on Wednesday, but it is looking more likely to be dry.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about precip chances next week.

