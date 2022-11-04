Watch Now
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

Posted at 2:00 PM, Nov 04, 2022
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Huron County
  • Ashland County
  • Richland County
  • Erie County
  • Lorain County

Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Power outages are possible.

