Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the following counties:



Huron County

Ashland County

Richland County

Erie County

Lorain County

Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.

Power outages are possible.

