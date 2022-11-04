Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the following counties:
- Huron County
- Ashland County
- Richland County
- Erie County
- Lorain County
Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.
Power outages are possible.
