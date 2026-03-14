Wind Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday

Communities across Northeast Ohio are still recovering from Friday's damaging winds, but we're not quite done yet. The National Weather Service has issued another advisory for the area starting later this weekend.

The following counties will be under a Wind Advisory from Sunday at 2 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.:



Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Richland

Wayne

View our Weather Alerts page.

This advisory comes as thousands in Northeast Ohio are still without power following Friday's High Wind Watches and Warnings.

RELATED: Thousands in Northeast Ohio still without power following Friday's high winds

Reports of damage across Northeast Ohio came in, with numerous trees, power lines and fences down.

Friday's wind brought record-breaking gusts, with 85 mph at Burke Lakefront Airport and 77 mph at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

RELATED: Friday's damaging gusts were Cleveland's strongest ever recorded

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